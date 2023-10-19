Filling all 500 seats for B.Ed. distance education programme a tall order for Bharathiar University 

October 19, 2023 06:54 pm | Updated 06:54 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The deadline for submission of application for its B.Ed. (Bachelor of Education) distance education programme of Bharathiar University (BU) for the 2023-25 batch ended on October 5, but like last year, the authorities are apparently not sure about filling all the 500 seats due to the progressive shrinkage in patronage across Tamil Nadu for this two-year programme offered by the State universities, due to the norm specifying qualification of Diploma in Teacher Education for applicants.

University sources said the extent of B.Ed. admission had not been finalised as yet for the 2023-25 batch, but acknowledged that all the seats could not be filled last year for the 2022-24 batch.

The spot admission for the two-year B.Ed. programme of 2023-25 batch began on July 5 in BU. This time around, the university was looking forward to improved admissions owing to its re-accreditation with CGPA (Cumulative Grade Point Average) of 3.63 on a four-point scale at A++ Grade valid up to March 29, 2030.

Nevertheless, since the programme is only for in-service teachers who have completed their Diploma in Teacher Education, the number of available candidates applying for the B.Ed. Distance Education programme is far too less when compared to the seats on offer through the various State universities, according to a former Vice-Chancellor of a State university.

For long, there has been a demand from private schools that had recruited teachers with only the UG/PG qualifications from arts and science colleges for lifting of the requirement of Diploma in Teacher Education for the purpose of admission into the B.Ed Distance Education programmes.

“It will be in the best interests of several thousands of young untrained teachers in private schools if the UGC and the National Council for Teacher Education lift the requirement of Diploma in Teacher Education for pursuing B.Ed through distance education,” a principal of a private school in Coimbatore said.

As such, the programme is designed specifically for in-service teachers who wish to enhance their teaching skills and techniques. The State universities conduct theory and practical classes on Saturdays and Sundays, and during long holidays at personal contact the programme centres, which are mostly NCTE approved educational colleges.

As for BU, the B.Ed. programme is for upskilling in-service teachers in Tamil, English Education, Mathematics Education, Physical Science Education and Biological Science Education, Social Science Education, Computer Science, Economics and Commerce. Teachers who have opted for Economics and Commerce as optional subjects in the B.Ed. programme should have obtained both UG and PG degrees in the same subject.