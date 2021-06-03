Fifth oxygen express arrives at Madukkarai

The 5th oxygen express carrying a load of 32.28 tonnes of liquid medical oxygen (LMO) reached Madukkarai near Coimbatore on Thursday.

A release from Palakkad Division of Southern Railway said the train carrying two tankers of LMO was dispatched from SAIL Steel Plant, Rourkela in Odisha on June 1.

While the total LMO delivered to the State via Oxygen Express services crossed 2,500 MT, the load of LMO that reached Madukkarai in these five train services was 235.68 MT, according to the release. The first Oxygen Express arrived at Madukkarai on May 20 with 29.24 MT, second service was on May 23 carrying 19.54 MT of LMO, the third service arrived on May 28 with 89.28 MT and the fourth Oxygen Express service arrived with a load of 65.34 MT of LMO on May 31.

The release said that the sixth oxygen express service to Madukkarai with 64.86 MT of LMO would likely arrive on Friday