Field Support Teams for COVID-19 management

The State government on Wednesday announced the formation of Field Support Teams for five cities namely Chennai, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Madurai and Salem as part of the precautionary measures against COVID-19.

A government order said the teams comprised IAS and IPS officers, District Revenue Officers and officers from local bodies and Health and Family Welfare Department.

The teams would assist the respective district administrations in ensuring management of containment zones, provision of essential services in the containment area, contact tracing and testing, etc.

Special task teams

The State government had already constituted 12 coordination teams and Zonal Special Task Teams.

For Coimbatore Corporation, the team comprises E. Saravanavelraj, Director, Geology and Mining, Chennai; R. Gajalakshmi, Managing Director, SIDCO, Chennai; H. Ramesh Babu, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP), Crime Against Women and Children, Coimbatore; N. Premanandhan, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Commercial Crime Investigation Wing, Coimbatore; P. Gandhimathi, District Revenue Officer (DRO) (Stamps), Coimbatore; M.S. Kalaivani, DRO/Deputy Commissioner (Excise), Coimbatore; R. Murugesan, Deputy Director (incharge), Tamil Nadu Institute of Urban Studies, Coimbatore and P. Aruna, Deputy Director (Health), Tamil Nadu Institute of Urban Studies, Coimbatore.

The team for Tiruppur Corporation areas consists of L. Nirmalraj, Joint Managing Director, The Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage Board (TWAD Board), Chennai; D. Suresh, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Social Justice and Human Rights (SJHR), Tiruppur; V. Latha, DRO (Land Acquisition), Chennai-Kanniyakumari Industrial Corridor Project (CKICP), Salem and G. Dhanalakshmi, Joint Director (Administration), Commissionerate of Municipal Administration, Chennai.

The members of the team for Salem Corporation limits are: Srivenkata Priya, Director, Sericulture, Salem, V. Sathish, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Social Justice and Human Rights, Salem, R. Priya, General Manager, Tamil Nadu Magnesite Limited, Salem and R. Poonkodi Arumaikan, Joint Director (Electronics), Office of the Chennai Metropolitan Area, Chennai.