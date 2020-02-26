Female elephant, gaur found dead

A wild elephant and a gaur were found dead in two forest ranges of Coimbatore forest division on Tuesday.

Forest Department officials said that a carcass of a female elephant was found at Pethikuttai beat of Sirumugai forest range on Tuesday afternoon.

Assistant conservator of forests M. Senthil Kumar said that the carcass of the elephant aged around 15 was found in a forest area highly frequented by elephant herds. Forest veterinary officer A. Sugumar, who autopsied the elephant in the presence of members from non-governmental organisations, opined that carcass was seven to 10 days old. The elephant had infections in both forelegs.

Similarly, a female gaur was found dead near Kandivazhi tribal settlement near Anaikatti coming under Coimbatore forest range on Tuesday evening. Officials said that the gaur was aged around 20 and it could have died of natural causes. The carcass was autopsied on Wednesday.