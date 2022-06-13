Federation seeks extension of fee deadline

The Federation of Consumer Organisations - Tamil Nadu and Pondicherry (FEDCOT), has urged the Bharathiar University to extend the last date for payment of exam fees for students of distance education programmes and also ensure that all subject books are supplied to students without further delay.

In an email to the Vice Chancellor the university, organisation general secretary R. Balasubramanian said that the School of Distance Education has sent a circular on June 9 asking students to submit the filled-in-applications with exam fee by June 15. But, the time given for students is inadequate as they face problems in filling the applications online. The email said that the university server is accessed by thousands of students leading to “Server Error” and hence students were unable to complete the process. Earlier, the university used to give 20 days for sending the applications after which ₹100 fine is collected for submitting after the last date. “But now, time is inadequate for submission of applications and is not accepted even with fine”, the email said.

The email also said that textbooks for a few subjects were not supplied to the students so far and the university website also shows ‘No Stock’ for those subjects. “Students would be severely affected if the books were not dispatched to them on time”, the email said.