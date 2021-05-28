Farmers told to make use of godowns

SALEM

District Collector S. Karmegam has advised farmers to make use of godowns and cold storage facilities at regulated markets of the State government here.

Mr. Karmegam said in a release that regulated markets are functioning at 14 places in the district and there are 23 godowns, which could stock 18,900 tonnes of vegetables. Farmers would not be charged for stocking vegetables for 15 days and they would be charged only 5 paise per quintal after that. There are also seven cold storage godowns, which could stock 250 tonnes of vegetables in the district, a release said.