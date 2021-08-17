Farmers, scrap dealers warned against profiteering on subsidised goods

Following complaints of drip irrigation equipment issued at a subsidy being sold in the open market by farmers, Collector S. Dhivyadarshini has warned of action against farmers and scrap dealers profiteering on subsidised goods.

Drip irrigation equipment are being provided to farmers under the Prime Minister’s Drip Irrigation Scheme at varying rates of subsidies. Under the scheme, implemented through the Department of Agriculture and Horticulture, farmers are provided with 100% subsidy (for not exceeding 2 ha) and 75% subsidy (for not exceeding 5 ha). The equipment are issued at a subsidy for a period of use not less than 7 years.

However, allegations of equipment being sold off at the open market by beneficiary farmers have risen forcing the administration to issue a warning against violators. According to the Collector, the drip irrigation implements given through a 100 % and 75% subsidy to deserving farmers shall be used only for farm use and shall not be sold in the open market. Scrap dealers, and plastic dealers are also warned against purchase of such drip irrigation equipment from the farmers with the knowledge that they were issued through subsidy.

According to the administration, the agricultural equipment that were issued to the farmers incurred a cost to the government. The equipment are deemed as the property of the government and are meant solely for the farm use, the Collector has said.