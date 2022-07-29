Farmers’ Grievance Day held in Salem

Collector S. Karmegam at a vegetable stall put up by the farmers in Salem on Friday.

The monthly farmers’ grievance day meeting was held at the Salem Collectorate on Friday. District Collector S. Karmegam presided over the meeting.

The Collector said that under the National Edible Oil Mission, awareness will be created among the farmers about the soybean cultivation techniques. Per acre, 1,340 kg of soybean could be cultivated. Willing farmers can approach block agriculture officials.

Mr. Karmegam added that in 2022-23, in Salem district, 317 metric tonnes of paddy, 65 metric tonnes of millets, 207 metric tonnes of pulses, 368 metric tonnes of oil seeds and two metric tonnes of cotton are targeted for cultivation.

Earlier in the meeting, some farmers alleged that an oil mill which was functioning in Nethimedu was releasing effluents into the Thirumanimutharu River. Due to this, farm wells’ were contaminated and they were unable to use the water for farming or providing for the cattle.

“We are forced by buy water for cattle. So, the district administration should take steps to close the oil mill,” farmers said. Officials assured them that they would look into the matter.

Later, the Collector visited the stalls at the Collectorate where farmers displayed vegetables.