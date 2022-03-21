Farmers demand compensation before Tantransco starts work

Special Correspondent March 21, 2022 18:27 IST

Special Correspondent March 21, 2022 18:27 IST

Tamil Nadu Vivasayeegal Sangam has sought the district administration’s intervention in the issue concerning a work that the Tamil Nadu Transmission Corporation Limited (Tantransco) had planned to start.

In a petition submitted at the weekly grievances redress meeting on Monday, association district president Su. Palanisamy said the Tantransco’s proposed work between Navamalai and Udumalpet involved farmers’ lands. The farmers had already suffered losses the last time the Tantransco carried out a similar work.

The proposed Tantransco project had diminished the land value, the association said and sought compensation for the farmers for loss of land value.

Workers demand protection

Workers affiliated to the CITU on Monday sought the district administration’s help in improving working condition and getting benefits guaranteed under law from their employer in Peelamedu. The workers said though the number of labourers was around 100 a few years ago, it had come down to 11 women and 20 men. The workers had demanded retirement benefits for those who had put in over 20 years service and compensation for those injured at the place of work.

But the employer was unwilling to provide any of those, the petitioners said and sought the administration’s help.

‘Enact Right to Services Act’

Makkal Needhi Maiam cadre with a copy of the petition seeking Right to Services Act in Coimbatore on Monday. | Photo Credit: M. PERIASAMY

Makkal Needhi Maiam has urged the State government to enact the Right to Services Act in the current Assembly session. In a petition submitted, the party said the public approaching various departments for services were forced to run from pillar to post by officials who cited one excuse or another with the aim of demanding bribe. This resulted in a situation where there was no guarantee that the public could get those services within a specific time period. To remedy the situation, the government must enact the Right to Services Act. ‘Enforce uniform in schools’ Hindu Democratic Front had urged the State government to strictly enforce uniform in schools and strongly discourage use of any religious clothing. In its petition, outfit organiser G.R. Jalendran said the government after announcing that students should wear only uniform and no religious clothing should enforce the rule also in private schools. Uniformity in wearing uniform and avoiding religious clothing would foster camaraderie among students, the outfit said and also demanded that the government place boards outside schools highlighting the rule. Land for Christian burial ground sought Christians living in and around Kovaipudur on Monday urged the district administration to allot land a burial ground. The 2,000-odd families living there were forced to travel 10-15 km spending nearly ₹3,000 to bury the dead. Many poor Christian families could not afford such an expense, they said and urged the administration to allot land for a burial ground in Kovaipudur. Panchayat president complains about noncooperation from members Madhvarayapuram Panchayat president P. Kittusamy on Monday submitted a petition to the district administration seeking help in running the local body. He alleged that five ward members were not allowing him to discharge his duties because he was from a Scheduled Tribe community. When he recently attempted to convene the meeting of the panchayat the five ward members refused to receive the agenda copy saying unless their demand was met, they would remain noncooperative. When asked what their demand was, the five members demanded a change in the Panchayat vice-president and a say in to whom the local body should award contracts. The members threatened Panchayat workers, Mr. Kittusamy alleged. Tiruppur Members of the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) staged a demonstration at the Collectorate in Tiruppur on Monday demanding pattas for the Scheduled Caste residents in Samalapuram village near Palladam. As the weekly grievances redress meet was under way, the VCK members staged a dharna at the Collectorate alleging that the district administration had not initiated any action in this issue and Collector S. Vineeth was yet to visit the village to meet the residents, who were facing eviction. The members subsequently submitted a petition to the Collector.



Our code of editorial values