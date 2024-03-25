GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Farmers’ association demands action against pollution-causing coir unit in Tiruppur for attacking environmental activist

March 25, 2024 09:53 pm | Updated 09:53 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

The Hindu Bureau

The Tamizhaga Vivasayigal Padhukappu Sangam has demanded legal action against a coir unit at Senjerimalai for allegedly attacking an environmental activist who had questioned its act of illegal drawal of water from the PAP (Parambikulam Aliyar Project) canal.

Environmental activist Anandan, according to the farmers’ association, was attacked recently by henchmen of the coir unit for exposing its activities. Mr. Anandan had earlier led a protest by farmers demanding closure of the unit citing its disposal of untreated effluents into wells dug up on farmers’ lands along the PAP canal.

The farmers had complained to the police, the High Court and the National Green Tribunal about pollution caused by the unit.

Mr. Anandan had led the protests as there was no outcome to their representations. The attackers had also issued threat to the life of Mr. Anandan, by flaunting political clout, said Easan Murugasamy, founder of Tamil Nadu Vivasayigal Padukappu Sangam.

Mr. Anandan was admitted to the Palladam Government Hospital. “We will sustain our protests against the coir unit until it is closed,” Mr. Murugasamy said.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.