Farmers’ association demands action against pollution-causing coir unit in Tiruppur for attacking environmental activist

March 25, 2024 09:53 pm | Updated 09:53 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

The Tamizhaga Vivasayigal Padhukappu Sangam has demanded legal action against a coir unit at Senjerimalai for allegedly attacking an environmental activist who had questioned its act of illegal drawal of water from the PAP (Parambikulam Aliyar Project) canal.

Environmental activist Anandan, according to the farmers’ association, was attacked recently by henchmen of the coir unit for exposing its activities. Mr. Anandan had earlier led a protest by farmers demanding closure of the unit citing its disposal of untreated effluents into wells dug up on farmers’ lands along the PAP canal.

The farmers had complained to the police, the High Court and the National Green Tribunal about pollution caused by the unit.

Mr. Anandan had led the protests as there was no outcome to their representations. The attackers had also issued threat to the life of Mr. Anandan, by flaunting political clout, said Easan Murugasamy, founder of Tamil Nadu Vivasayigal Padukappu Sangam.

Mr. Anandan was admitted to the Palladam Government Hospital. “We will sustain our protests against the coir unit until it is closed,” Mr. Murugasamy said.