Farmers and public asked to obtain permission for lifting gravel in Erode

The district administration has asked farmers and the general public to submit applications to the respective Revenue Divisional Officers and obtain permission to lift soil sediments (vandalman) and gravel at free of cost from water bodies.

A release from Collector H. Krishnanunni said that soil sediments were allowed to be lifted from water bodies under the control and maintenance of the Public Works Department and Rural Development Department.

A list of water bodies from where sediments were allowed to be lifted were published in the District Gazette dated May 04, 2020. Lifting of gravel and sediments will be allowed from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. and necessary permission has to be obtained.

Also, trees or bunds and other structures should not be damaged in the water bodies during lifting, the release said and added that lifting is allowed only when there is not rain in the catchment areas. The gravel or sediments should be used only for farming activities and not for commercial purposes, the release said.

Hence, farmers and the public should submit applications to the RDO with necessary documents. After obtaining the permission, lifting should be done in the prescribed quantity in the allotted water body, the release said.