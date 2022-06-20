Farmer in Salem seeks steps to prevent cattle theft

A cow that sustained bone fracture during a theft attempt was brought to the Salem Collectorate on Monday. | Photo Credit: E. LAKSHMI NARAYANAN

A farmer from Jarugumalai on Monday petitioned District Collector S. Karmegam seeking action to prevent cattle theft in Jarugumalai and nearby areas.

The farmer, K. Periannan from Kuralnatham, brought a cow along with him to the Collectorate, which sustained bone fracture during a theft attempt. He alleged that on June 6, he took his cattle for grazing and one of the cattle was missing.

He later lodged a complaint with the Panamarathupatti police, but no action was taken.

“Later, we found our cow at Moolakaraikadu with serious injuries. It was seriously injured in the theft attempt, and more than 25 cattle belonging to various farmers were looted like this in the past and allegedly sold for meat. So the district administration should take action to prevent cattle theft in our locality and to take action against those involved in these incidents,” Periannan, a farmers said.