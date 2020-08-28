Fall in Mettur water level

The water level in the Mettur dam reduced to 93.89 ft on Friday.
According to officials from the Public Works Department, the water level in the dam was 93.89 ft against the full reservoir level of 120 ft.
The stored capacity of water in the dam was 57,209 mcft and the inflow of water to the dam was 4,513 cusecs of water.
The outflow of water from the dam to the Cauvery river was 18,000 cusecs of water and outflow through East-West canal was increased by 100 cusecs, and 700 cusecs of water was released.
The water level in the dam started receding since August 21 when the outflow from the dam to Cauvery river was increased to 18,000 cusecs, the Public Works Department officials added.
