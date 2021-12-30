Facilities for sanitary workers in Dharmapuri reviewed

Chairperson of National Commission for Safai Karamcharis M. Venkatesan held a review meeting under the aegis of Collector S. Dhivyadarshini at the Collectorate.

Later, Mr. Venkatesan interacted with sanitation workers and ascertained the facilities available for them in their housing units. He also sought information on the welfare deductions made to their salary, ESI protection among others.

Mr. Venkatesan also held a meeting with the representatives of sanitation workers and officials. The chairperson ascertained information on the pay for workers and, if there were arrears to be paid to them.

He urged sanitation workers to avail the various schemes drawn up for the benefit of the workers. He called upon the workers to avail loan for self-employment for their wards. The chairperson also urged the administration to monitor the working conditions of sanitation workers employed by private firms. The authorities were called upon to ensure compliance by private firms and the local bodies in providing safety gear to workers.