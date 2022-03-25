Exterro to double its employee strength in India

The US-based SaaS company has a research and development centre in Coimbatore

US-based SaaS company Exterro, which has a research and development centre in Coimbatore, plans to expand its operations in Tamil Nadu.

Bobby Balachandran, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Exterro, told The Hindu on Friday that the Portland-based company had 300 people working at its Coimbatore centre. It planned to expand operations to places such as Tirunelveli or Chennai and double the employee strength in India in the next 12 to 15 months.

“Today, data is everything. We help organisations - companies and government - to use data without the associated risks,” he said. It’s products were used in 200 countries and Exterro launched its Coimbatore office 14 years ago. Exterro’s products were used significantly in India and there was more opportunity.

After an initial phase as a bootstrapped company, it received investment of about $ 150 million through a private equity partner and planned to go list on the stock exchange in the US between January and March next year. The funds would be used to expand and also for mergers and acquisitions, he said.