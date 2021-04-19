‘Expedite renovation of LBP main canal project’

Members of the Keel Bhavani Murai Neer Pasana Vivasaigal Sabai (Lower Bhavani Farmers Federation) have urged the district administration to expedite the project to renovate the Lower Bhavani Project (LBP) main canal project and complete it on time.

In a petition to District Collector C. Kathiravan by its president P. Kasiyannan here on Monday, he said that the LBP main canal that runs for 201 km irrigates 2.07 lakh hectares in the districts of Erode, Tiruppur and Karur and the main canal also feeds Arakkankottai and Thadapalli canals and the Kalingarayan Canal. The petition said that the foundation was laid on February 24 for extension, renovation and modernisation of LBP system at a total cost of ₹ 933.10 crore. However, preliminary works have just begun. He said that recently farmers from Pasana Sabai from L1 to L15 discussed the need to expedite the works so that they receive water for the next season. The petition said that due to seepage in the main canal, they are not receiving adequate water affecting their cultivation on time which leads to delay in harvesting.

Hence, they urge the district administration to immediately commence the work and complete it on time so that 77,000 acre in the tail-end ayacut areas receive water without delay in the next season.