EV sector looks at tie-ups with educational institutions

To promote indigenisation of parts required for e-vehicles

The Society for Smart E-Mobility plans to have tripartite agreements with the industry and educational institutions in different cities to promote indigenisation of parts required for e-vehicles.

G.R. Mohan, secretary of the Society, said that an interactive meeting to facilitate such MoUs in Coimbatore was held here on Saturday. Representatives of five industries that are into the EV (electric vehicles) sector and five major engineering colleges took part. The issues that the EV sector in India needs to address are: building testing facilities, promoting research and development, and skilling people. “We need to move towards indigenisation of parts”.

While the industry explained its needs related to testing, R & D, and skilling, the institutes explained the facilities they have, the projects they work on, and their capabilities in the EV segment. “As a next step, we will sign tripartite MoUs. We will be keen to replicate similar tier-ups in Chennai and Bengaluru too to fast track indigenisation,” he said.

Industry-institute partnerships need mentoring from technocrats and experts. The Society’s technology panel includes experts. “We have a strong technocrat team. A couple of them spoke at the meeting on Saturday.” They will support the institutes so that the requirements of the industry are met. That is why the Society is looking at tripartite agreements, he said.

