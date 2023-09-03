HamberMenu
EV cluster to come up in Coimbatore

September 03, 2023 09:06 pm | Updated 09:06 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

An electric vehicle (EV) motor manufacturing cluster and a common facility centre for electric vehicle motor development and testing will be established in Coimbatore with the support of the Tamil Nadu government.

A press release from the Scientific and Industrial Testing And Research Centre (Si’Tarc) said the facilities will come up under the Micro Cluster Development Programme. Further, the Si’Tarc will identify potential products such as submersible slurry pumpsets and motors with controller for electric vehicles and take up research projects for the benefit of the MSMEs that want to supply to the automobile sector.

V. Thirugnanam, president of Coimbatore District Small Industries Association, released the smart submersible pumpset products design details at the annual meeting of Si’Tarc held here recently.

The “Smart BLDC Submersible pumpset” developed by Si Tarc was funded by Ministry of Heavy Industry and had won the Innovation Challenge award by United Nations Industrial Development Organisation (UNIDO).

K.V. Karthik of Deccan Industries and his team in Si’ Tarc developed a series of smart submersible pumpsets from 5 HP to 20 HP. The product design details were handed over to industries free of cost. This will enable the MSME units to manufacture and export these pumpsets. Si’Tarc will also train MSME technical personnel in design, development and manufacture of smart submersible pumpsets, the press release said.

The following are elected office-bearers of Si’Tarc 2023-2024: president - K. Mohan Senthilkumar, vice-president - R. Karthikeyan, secretary - C.G. Sri Priya, and treasurer - Srihari Mahendran.

