Establishment of Hotel Tamil Nadu in Tiruppur proposed

The Tourism Department in Tiruppur has identified scope for establishment of Hotel Tamil Nadu in the district.

The district had been attracting substantial footfall for commercial tourism in Tiruppur city and for recreational tourism in Udumalpet. There had been requests from various quarters for long for establishment of Hotel Tamil Nadu through the Tamil Nadu Tourism Development Corporation at the both places, said Aravind Kumar, District Tourism Officer.

The need for start of Hotel Tamil Nadu for tapping the potential of commercial tourism was immensely felt in the district, he said.

Tiruppur also figured in the list of districts where works were sanctioned under the new scheme launched by the State government in 2021.

The ‘Tamil Nadu Tourism Destination Development Scheme’ envisages identification and development of tourist destinations/ attractions in the State with a focus on enhancing tourist experiences at the destination. The scheme provides for holistic development of the identified tourist destinations.

The sanction of ₹8.06 crore for development of dam sites and reservoirs in Tamil Nadu as tourist spots covers the Amaravathi and Thirumoorthy dams as well.

The work on development of Andipalayam lake in Tiruppur with boat house and other attractions at a cost of ₹1.47 crore had almost been completed. There was a likelihood for launch of boating shortly, Mr. Aravind Kumar said.

The scheme for development of adventure and eco-camping sites at lesser-known destinations to accelerate economic growth and employment opportunities at forest locations surrounding Amaravathi and Thirumoorthy dams, according to Tour and Travel operators.