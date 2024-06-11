GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

Establishment of Hotel Tamil Nadu in Tiruppur proposed

Published - June 11, 2024 09:26 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

The Hindu Bureau

The Tourism Department in Tiruppur has identified scope for establishment of Hotel Tamil Nadu in the district.

The district had been attracting substantial footfall for commercial tourism in Tiruppur city and for recreational tourism in Udumalpet. There had been requests from various quarters for long for establishment of Hotel Tamil Nadu through the Tamil Nadu Tourism Development Corporation at the both places, said Aravind Kumar, District Tourism Officer.

The need for start of Hotel Tamil Nadu for tapping the potential of commercial tourism was immensely felt in the district, he said.

Tiruppur also figured in the list of districts where works were sanctioned under the new scheme launched by the State government in 2021.

The ‘Tamil Nadu Tourism Destination Development Scheme’ envisages identification and development of tourist destinations/ attractions in the State with a focus on enhancing tourist experiences at the destination. The scheme provides for holistic development of the identified tourist destinations.

The sanction of ₹8.06 crore for development of dam sites and reservoirs in Tamil Nadu as tourist spots covers the Amaravathi and Thirumoorthy dams as well.

The work on development of Andipalayam lake in Tiruppur with boat house and other attractions at a cost of ₹1.47 crore had almost been completed. There was a likelihood for launch of boating shortly, Mr. Aravind Kumar said.

The scheme for development of adventure and eco-camping sites at lesser-known destinations to accelerate economic growth and employment opportunities at forest locations surrounding Amaravathi and Thirumoorthy dams, according to Tour and Travel operators.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.