Essay contest for school students in Coimbatore

An essay contest for school students from Classes VIII to XI will be held at the Codissia Trade Fair Complex July 22 to 31 as part of the annual book festival.

The students can write on any of the three topics in Tamil namely: ‘My favourite story’, ‘A must-read book for students’, or ‘My Favourite Personality in Tamil’. The result will be announced to the school authorities and the winners will be felicitated on July 27 with a certificate and prizes worth ₹3 lakh.

. The hand written entries can be submitted in person or can be sent to: Codissia office, GD Naidu Towers, Hosur Road, Coimbatore-641018. For further details, visit www.cbf.codissia.com or contact 88705 06333.