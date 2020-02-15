Essay competition to mark Mother Language Day

The Hindu in collaboration with Kovai Nanneri Kazhagam will conduct an essay competition for school students on February 21 to mark the International Mother Language Day.

The fourth edition of the essay competition will be open for students from schools in Coimbatore, Tiruppur and the Nilgiris studying in Classes VIII to XI. Any number of students from a school shall participate in the competition.

Students may choose to write an essay on one of these four topics: Ennai Eertha Tamil Aalumai (Tamil personality who attracted me the most), Vivekanandaridam Irunthu Naan Petru Kondavai (Things I received from Swami Vivekananda), Naan Vaasitha Puthagam (The book I read) and Bharathiyin Tholainokku (Bharathiyar’s foresight).

The essays should be written on A4 sheets and its length could be between three and nine pages. Students must list the references they made for the essay. Particulars such as the student’s name, class, residential address, and contact details must be attached during the submission.

Entries must carry the signature of the head of the institution and can be sent either through post or submitted in person at: The Hindu, 19 & 20, A.T.T. Colony, L.I.C Road, Coimbatore – 641018.