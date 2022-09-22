Villagers oppose functioning of perfume factory in Erode

Discharge of chemical gases causes air pollution and effluents from the factory affects the drinking water source, claim residents

Stating that the release of chemicals from the perfume factory at Arulvadi village in Mallankuzhi panchayat of Talavadi in the district was affecting the residents, the villagers urged the district administration to shut down the factory.

In a petition submitted to the district administration recently, villagers and members of Talavadi Taluk Farmers Association said the factory that manufactures perfume was functioning near Nagapura Madheswara Temple for the last six months.

The petition further pointed out that the extension work was being carried out in the factory to enhance production.

Farmers and villagers claim that chemicals, released in the form of gas during production, lead to air pollution. Also, effluents from the factory were affecting the drinking water source in the area. The petitioners said that contaminated water was affecting farming activities and their livelihood.

Citing that a resolution was passed in the gram sabha meeting demanding closure of the factory, the residents urged the district administration to take steps to close the factory permanently.