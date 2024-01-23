Erode - Tirunelveli train extended upto Sengottai

January 23, 2024 07:22 pm | Updated 07:22 pm IST - ERODE

The railway board has approved the extension of Train No.16845 / 16846 Erode Junction – Tirunelveli Junction – Erode Junction Daily Unreserved Express trains to run up to and from Sengottai.

A release from Salem Railway Division said the extension of Train No.16845 Erode Junction – Tirunelveli Junction Daily Unreserved Express to Sengottai will come into effect from January 24 while the extension of Train No.16846 Tirunelveli Junction – Erode Junction Daily Unreserved Express from Sengottai will come into effect from January 25.

In the extended portion, between Tirunelveli – Sengottai, the trains will have stoppages at Cheranmahadevi, Kallidaikurichi, Ambasamudram, Kilakadayam, Pavoorchatram and Tenkasi Junction. The train will depart from Erode at 2 p.m. and arrive at Sengottai at 11.10 p.m. while the other train will depart from Sengottai at 5 a.m. and arrive at Erode at 3 p.m.

L. Murugan, Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting and Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying will flag off the extension of train from Erode Railway Junction at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, the release added.