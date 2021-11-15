Erode reports 77 new COVID-19 cases

Erode district on Monday reported 77 new COVID-19 cases, taking the overall tally to 1,05,274.

While 68 persons were discharged after treatment, the district had 788 active cases on the day.

Salem district reported 39 fresh cases and one death on Monday. According to health officials, 23 cases were indigenous and 13 were reported in the Corporation limits. Namakkal district reported 35 new cases, all indigenous.

Krishnagiri recorded seven fresh cases and the overall tally rose to 43,730. While 12 persons were discharged, the district had 125 active cases on the day.

Dharmapuri recorded 17 fresh cases on Monday. While 14 persons were discharged after treatment, the district had 170 active cases. As on date, a total 28,652 cases were reported in the district.