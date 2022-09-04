Erode reports 27 new COVID-19 cases
Erode reported 27 new COVID-19 cases while Salem reported 25 cases, Krishnagiri - 19, Namakkal - 14, and Dharmapuri reported five new cases on Sunday.
As per the bulletin issued by the Health Department, there are 229 active cases in Erode, 226 in Salem, 181 in Krishnagiri, 79 in Namakkal and 29 in Dharmapuri districts.
