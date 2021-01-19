Erode reports 22 fresh COVID-19 cases

Erode district reported 22 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, taking the district’s tally to 14,117.

While 11 persons were discharged, 140 persons continue to be under treatment. One person died, raising the toll to 148.

Salem reported 18 indigenous cases. In Namakkal, nine cases were reported. Three patients returned from Coimbatore and Salem.

Krishnagiri saw five new cases and three persons were discharged. The number of active cases stood at 61 and the total number of infections 8,014. Dharmapuri reported one case and five persons were discharged. There were 37 active cases in the district. The total number of infections stood at 6,540.