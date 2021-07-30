Erode reports 171 new COVID-19 cases

Erode district on Friday reported 171 new COVID-19 cases, taking the overall tally to 93,532.

According to the health department, while 121 persons were discharged after recovery on the day, a total of 1,404 persons continue to be under treatment.

Salem district on Friday reported 84 fresh cases and three deaths. According to health officials, 71 cases were indigenous and 13 cases were reported in the Corporation limits. Thirteen patients had returned from Namakkal and Erode.

Namakkal district reported 74 new cases, all indigenous, and one death.

Krishnagiri reported 40 new cases on Friday. While 41 persons were discharged after recovery on the day, the district has 339 active cases. A total of 41,317 cases have been reported so far in the district.

Dharmapuri recorded 28 fresh cases on Friday. While 31 persons were discharged on the day, the district has 339 active cases. A total of 26,076 cases have been reported so far in the district.