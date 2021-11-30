Erode district reports 70 new COVID-19 cases

Erode district on Monday reported 70 new cases of COVID-19, which took the overall tally to 1,06,252.

While 75 persons were discharged on Monday, 813 persons were under treatment.

Salem district reported 49 fresh cases on Monday. According to health officials, 27 cases were indigenous and 15 cases were reported in the Corporation limits. Namakkal district reported 44 cases, all indigenous.

Krishnagiri district recorded 10 fresh cases on Monday, which took the overall tally to 43,833. While 10 persons were discharged after recovery, the district had 88 active cases as on Monday.

Dharmapuri district recorded 12 fresh cases on Monday and the overall tally rose to 28,800. While 11 persons were discharged after recovery, the district had 125 active cases as on Monday.