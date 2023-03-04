HamberMenu
Erode district police ask migrant workers not to believe in rumours

March 04, 2023 06:19 pm | Updated 06:19 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau
Migrant workers involved in construction activities in Erode on Saturday.

Migrant workers involved in construction activities in Erode on Saturday. | Photo Credit: M. GOVARTHAN

The district police asked migrant workers not to believe in rumours in social media and assured them that adequate protection had been given in places where they were working and residing.

People from North India are working in large numbers at industries in Perundurai and are also working in construction, farming, power looms and other sectors in the district. With rumours being spread that Hindi-speaking people were attacked in the State, the district police organised a meeting at the All Women Police Station at Perundurai to dispel rumours.

Chairing the meeting, Superintendent of Police V. Sasimohan asked them not to believe in such rumours and assured them that they were working in a protected environment. Explaining in detail the various measures taken by the police, he said that Inspectors of Police were asked to visit places where migrant workers were staying and listen to their problems and get them redressed.

Mr. Sasimohan asked them to contact the district police at 96552-20100, 94981-01244 or 94981-01255 if they wanted to lodge any complaints or felt insecure at their workplace. He warned that stern action would be taken against persons who spread rumours.

