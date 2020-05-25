Erode Corporation begins anti-dengue operations

Ahead of south-west monsoon which is expected in June, the Corporation has begun anti-dengue operations by carrying out fogging and also to prevent larvae breeding at households and commercial establishments recently.
A team led by Corporation Commissioner M. Elangovan, Assistant Commissioner Vijaya, Sanitary Inspector Ismail and others inspected houses in Sangu Nagar in Zone 3 in the city to check for larvae breeding in water storage containers and also educate the people on the need for removing obsolete items from their houses.
They asked people to keep the containers closed and also ensure that unwanted items are not stored in the houses where rainwater can stagnate.
Officials said that to prevent outbreak of dengue and water-borne diseases, residents should remove obsolete items from their houses, keep the overhead tanks clean and properly closed and handover the waste materials to the conservancy workers. They said that people with fever should immediately approach the nearest government hospital for diagnosis and treatment.
