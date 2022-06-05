EPFO to conduct grievances redress meeting in Salem, Erode and Krishnagiri

The regional office of the Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) will conduct Nidhi Aapke Nikat or PF Near You in Salem, Erode and Krishnagiri on June 10.

According to a release from M. Vijay Anand, Regional Provident Fund Commissioner-II, the PF Near You will be conducted at the Salem regional office at Thalavapatti. In Erode and Krishnagiri districts, it will be held in the district EPFO offices at Karungalpalayam and Cooperative Colony respectively.

The time slot for subscribers is from 11.30 a.m. to 1.30 p.m., for employers from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. and for exempted establishments from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.

All the stakeholders are advised to furnish the details of the grievances in advance along with PF account number, Universal Account Number, name of the establishment, mobile number and e-mail ID to the public relations officer in Salem or at district offices in Erode or Krishnagiri on or before June 9. They can also e-mail their grievances through ro.salem@epfindia.gov.in, the release adds.