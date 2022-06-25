Engineering works between Salem Junction and Magnesite Junction put off, trains to run as per schedule 

The engineering works that were proposed to be carried out on June 27 (Monday) at a bridge site between Salem Junction and Magnesite Junction have been put off. Hence, the train services that were earlier rescheduled to facilitate the work will run as per schedule on the day.

Train no.13352 Alappuzha-Dhanbad express will leave Alappuzha at the scheduled time at 6 a.m. on Monday. Train no.12678 Ernakulam Junction-KSR Bengaluru express will leave Ernakulam Junction at 9.10 a.m. ; train no.12244 Coimbatore Junction-Chennai Central Shatabdi express will leave Coimbatore Junction at 3.05 p.m. ; train no.12676 Coimbatore Junction-Chennai Central Kovai express will leave Coimbatore Junction at 3.15 p.m. ; train no.16340 Nagercoil Junction-Mumbai CSMT express will leave Nagercoil Junction at 6 a.m. and train no.06411 Jolarpettai- Erode Unreserved Express Special train will leave Jolarpettai at 3.10 p.m. on Monday.

Resumption in train service

The daily unreserved express special trains between Erode and Tiruchi will resume from July 9.

A release from the Salem Railway Division said that Train No.06409 Tiruchi Junction – Erode Unreserved Express Special Train will leave Tiruchi Junction at 4.30 p.m. to reach Erode at 8.20 p.m. Train No.06410 Erode – Tiruchi Junction Unreserved Express Special Train will leave Erode at 8.10 a.m. to reach Tiruchi at 12 noon. These trains will have 10 general second class coaches and two luggage-cum-brake van coaches.

Likewise, Train No.06611 Tiruchi Junction – Erode Unreserved Express Special Train will leave Tiruchi Junction at 6.50 a.m. to reach Erode at 11.10 a.m. Train No.06612 Erode – Tiruchi Junction Unreserved Express Special Train will leave Erode at 4.35 p.m. to reach Tiruchi at 8.45 p.m. These trains will have eight general second class coaches and two luggage-cum-brake van coaches, the release added.