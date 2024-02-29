GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Engineering sourcing fair in Coimbatore from March 4

February 29, 2024 09:03 pm | Updated 09:03 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The EEPC India will organise its annual international engineering sourcing show in Coimbatore from March 4 to 6.

According to a press release, the event will have 13 knowledge sessions with speakers from TIDCO, Tata Steel Siemens, Jaguar, Land Rover, and Saxon State- Germany. About 300 exhibitors will display 149 engineering merchandise and nearly 300 overseas buyers from 40 countries are expected to participate. There will be 700 business to business meetings, said Raman Raghu, regional chairman (Southern Region) of EEPC India. The event will have global sourcing meetings, vendor development programmes, and theme based pavilions. The theme this year will be #SmartSustainableEngineering

