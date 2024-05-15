Elephant tramples farmer to death, triggers protests in Denkanikottai

A 42-year-old farmer was trampled to death by a wild elephant at Kelamangalam. Thimmarayan, the victim, had stepped out to feed his cattle when the elephant attacked him, say sources. The body was moved to Denkanikottai government hospital.

An irate family and relatives of the victims, led by Thally MLA Ramachandran of the CPI, staged a protest near the forest check post in Denkanikottai demanding measures to curb negative interaction between humans and wildlife.

The protesters demanded the Forest Department to set up solar fences, chase elephants deep into the forests, pay compensation for the victim’s family and provide government employment to a family member.

Following this, District Wildlife warden K. Karthikeyani, along with police and revenue officials, held talks with the public, and assured them that most of their demands would be met, following which the protesters dispersed.