Elephant safari at MTR stopped temporarily

The Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (MTR) has temporarily stopped elephant safari, one of its major attractions for the tourists.

The MTR administration is also planning to rearrange elephant rides based on opinions from experts.

According to officials with the MTR, four kumkis which were being used for the safari are currently in Gudalur and Vazhathottam.

They said that two kumkis were sent to Vazhathottam for the monitoring of wild elephant ‘Rivaldo’ which was released into the wild on August 2, after lodging it in a kraal (wooden enclosure) for around three months for treatment.

Four other kumkis were sent to Gudalur for driving out a makhna (tuskless male elephant) which has been straying into human habitations.

D. Venkatesh, Field Director of MTR, told The Hindu that the safari was temporarily stopped as the six kumkis were sent to Gudalur and Vazhathottam.

“As the six elephants were taken to the two locations, the remaining elephants will be under stress if they are used to handle more number of visitors. The department also has plans to remodel the safari programme after conducting some studies. The Chief Wildlife Warden, who visited MTR has also advised the same,” he said.