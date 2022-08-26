Elephant found dead in Denkanikottai

The carcass of a female elephant in a highly decomposed state was found in Denkanikottai here on Friday. Locals found the carcass in a pit in the forest near J.Madugu in Denanikottai forest range. On information, a forest team inspected the spot. According to the Forest Department source, the carcass was in a decomposed state and could not be autopsied. However, it was verified and the death was due to natural causes, the source added. The carcass was buried on the spot.