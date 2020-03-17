Elephant calf rescued

The Forest Department staff rescued a one-year-old elephant calf that fell into a trough in the limits of Periyanaickenpalayam forest range here late on Monday. Later, it was united with its herd which came to drink water.

The calf reportedly climbed the trough and fell into it. Following this, other elephants raised trumpets which villagers in the locality heard. They informed the frontline staff of the Department who rushed to the spot. After chasing the herd to a safe distance, the staff broke one side of the tank using an excavator. The calf came out with ease and the staff guided it into the forest.

“The calf united with the herd around 7.55 p.m. It did not suffer any injury. The staff monitored the herd and ensured that the calf was among the elder elephants on Tuesday,” said S. Suresh, forest range officer, Periyanaickenpalayam forest range.