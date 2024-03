March 02, 2024 07:42 pm | Updated 07:42 pm IST - Salem

An elephant attacked a 21-year-old woman in Dharmapuri on Saturday. When P. Jayasri of Savulukottai near Karimangalam came out of the house in the wee hours of Saturday, a wild elephant attacked her in which she sustained grievous injuries. She was admitted to Dharmapuri Medical College Hospital, and her condition was said to be critical. The Forest Department officials are monitoring the movement of the elephant in the locality.