Electricity consumers in Coimbatore seek clarity on linking Aadhaar with service connections

November 26, 2022 08:37 pm | Updated 08:37 pm IST

Electricity consumers here have sought more details and clarity on linking of Aadhaar with the service connections.

Raja, a non-resident Indian, who has a house in Coimbatore does not know whose Aadhaar number should be linked for the service connection to his house as he has not rented it out and he does not have an Aadhaar. Shankar (name changed), a resident of Vadavalli, wanted details on whose Aadhaar should be linked to the house he has rented out as the service connection is in his name.

“There is no clarity not only among consumers, but even among many officials. While a lower level official approves some entries, the senior official says it is not permitted,” alleges K. Kathirmathiyon, secretary of Coimbatore Consumer Cause.

“We wish to bring to your kind attention the issue of linking Aadhaar with service connections implemented by Tangedco – the licensee- and utter confusion and harassment to public/consumers disregarding the genuine intention and guidelines issued by the Government and acting unilaterally,” he said in a memorandum to the State government.

On Saturday morning, several consumers in Coimbatore could not link the Aadhaar as they faced technical glitches such as non-receipt of OTP or the system hanging. Later, in the day, when consumers tried uploading the Aadhaar there were problems such as wrong mobile numbers that were recorded in the system, resolution limit for the Aadhaar image, etc.

“How can senior citizens do this if they are living alone. They cannot wait for long hours at the Tangedco offices too,” said Jaya (name changed), another consumer at Saibaba Colony.

Tangedco officials said special counters have been set up at all section offices to help consumers and the Aadhaar linking process details have been shared widely.

Mr. Kathirmathiyon contended that the State government has not fixed any specific date as the last date for linking the Aadhaar with service connections. But ,the Tangedco was trying to do so. The Tangedco has not given wide publicity about linking the Aadhaar with service connections and the licensee has not made any provision to accept alternative documents as spelt out in G.O. as a temporary measure and no provision has been given in the software for it.

Further, if a house or building owner refuses to give his Aadhaar to tenant, is there any remedy to the tenant ? And, no provision has been made in respect of close family members living separately - without rent - in separate houses on the same premises. In several cases, the landlords are not residing in the village/town/city or State and are not even aware of the mandate to link Aadhaar, he said.