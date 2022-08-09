Electrical and renewable energy fair from August 12

Coimbatore District Small Industries Association (Codissia) will organise Elektrotec 2022, a trade fair of electrical, renewable energy, and industrial electronics, here from August 12 to 15.

V. Thirugnanam, president of Codissia, said the fair is held after two years and is a business-to-business exhibition.

According to P. Ponram, vice chairman of the event, with 210 participants the exhibition is expected to generate business worth ₹800 crore. The participants are from different parts of the country and the focus is on lithium batteries, electrical items, automation, testing equipment, and electrical vehicles.

The Electrical Installation Engineers’ Welfare Association and the Coimbatore District Electrical Traders’ Association are partners for the exhibition, which will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Nearly 25,000 visitors are expected and business visitors can register online. The entry fee for other visitors is ₹50 each and the fair will be open for general visitors from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The organisers added that seminars will be held on all days. Electricians will be trained free of cost in renewable energy installations. A 10 KW solar energy plant will be installed at the exhibition venue (Codissia Trade Fair Complex) and there will be demonstration of its installation for two days. There will be a seminar on solar energy too. World Resources Institute (WRI) India, will conduct a panel discussion on transition of MSMEs to EV production from the ICEV (internal combustion engine vehicles) industry. It will also organise a round table, involving policy makers, experts, and industry associations, on the interventions required for this transition.