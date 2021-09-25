Coimbatore

Election preparedness reviewed

Election observer for the ordinary rural local body election 2021 for Coimbatore M. Mathivanan held a meeting with election officials at the Collectorate on Thursday.

A release from the district administration said that the observer held the meeting with designated officers tasked with conducting the election to review preparedness and pass on the State Election Commission’s instructions. District Election Officer-cum-Collector G.S. Sameeran, senior police officials and heads of department of District Rural Development Agency, Rural Livelihood Mission and Revenue participated. The officials also inspected the K.G. Matriculation Hr. Sec. School where the counting would be held.


