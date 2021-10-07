State Election Commission has designated T. Abraham, Special Secretary, Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Department, election observer for the ordinary rural local body polls in the district. A release from the district administration said members of the public could reach out to Mr. Abraham on 73973-08583 to lodge complaints or report poll violations.
