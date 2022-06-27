Elderly woman raped near Coimbatore, farmer held

Coimbatore District (Rural) Police on Monday arrested a 35-year-old man on charges of raping a 65-year-old woman near Kinathukadavu. The arrested has been identified as Velusamy, a farmer hailing from a village near Kinathukadavu. According to the police, the incident took place on Sunday when the woman had gone out to collect fodder for her goats. The accused, who hails from the same locality of the woman, allegedly followed her and raped her after forcibly taking her to a deserted place under a bridge, the police said. He also assaulted the woman when she resisted and threatened her of finishing her if she told anyone about the incident. The accused escaped from the place after the incident.

The woman, who has been residing with her grandson, told him about the incident and she was taken to the Government Hospital, Pollachi. She was admitted to the hospital and her condition was stable.

S. Amutha, inspector of the All Women Police Station (AWPS), Perur, said that a case was registered against Velusamy for offences under Sections 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 376 (punishment for rape) and 506 (1) (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code. He was arrested on Monday. According to the police, the accused was residing alone after getting separated from his wife. He was produced before a court and was remanded in judicial custody.