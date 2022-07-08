Elderly woman dies in wall collapse caused by rain in Coimbatore

An elderly woman was killed after the mud wall of a house at Allikulam near Annur collapsed due to rain on Friday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

An 83-year-old woman from a village near Annur died after the mud wall of her neighbour’s house collapsed on her on Friday morning.

The deceased was identified as S. Maral, a resident of Allikulam near Annur.

The Annur Police said that the mud wall of the house belonging to Maral’s neighbour Giriammal collapsed on her while she was walking beside it around 10.30 a.m. on Friday. Giriammal had gone for work and no one was in the house.

According to the police, around 10 houses in the locality, including that of Maral’s daughter Malarkodi, were built of mud and were in a precarious condition due to rain.

The total rainfall recorded across the 14 observatories in the district as of 8.30 a.m. Friday was 354.50 mm rainfall and the average rainfall stood at 25.32 mm.

Cincona received 64 mm, Chinnakallar 80 mm, Valparai PAP 55 mm, Valparai Taluk 53 mm, Sholayar 48 mm, Aliyar 9 mm, Pollachi 14 mm, CBE South 16 mm, Peelamedu Airport 4.30 mm, TNAU 3 mm

The foothills of Siruvani recorded 29 mm and the dam storage was 870.18 m as against the full storage level of 878.50 m.

The water level in Bhavani reservoir was above 96 feet and the dam would surplus very shortly.

