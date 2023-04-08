Efforts to beautify pillars of Gandhipuram flyover in Coimbatore turn futile as new posters crop up on them

April 08, 2023 10:47 pm | Updated 10:47 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Efforts to beautify the pillars of Gandhipuram flyover turn futile, as fresh posters of a political party cropped up on them recently.

The posters, greeting DMK district secretary and former MLA N. Karthik on his birthday, appeared on the pillars that were recently cleaned for beautification works. However, Mr. Karthik pleaded ignorance of the posters.

“I had not approved of any posters to be stuck at the Gandhipuram flyover. Those responsible would be identified and told not to involve in such activities,” he said.

A Corporation official said that removing posters could lead to animosity between the civic body and the political parties. Many workers fear tearing down such posters. “During the President’s visit to Coimbatore, all posters were cleared. Now, new posters have cropped up. The Highways Department is responsible for flyover maintenance for five years from the day of work completion,” the official said.

Another official said that the State Highways Department had given a no-objection certificate (NOC) to a private agency for pillar maintenance. The painting work was proposed by the Corporation to prevent pasting of posters.

“The cleaning and painting work for each pillar costs around ₹50,000. The contractor coordinating the cleaning works at the private firm was informed and he promised to look into it,” the official added.

“Currently three to four pillars have been painted, and NOC for the other pillars will be issued depending on the public response and after completion of a deck,” an engineer with the Highways Department said.

K. Kathirmathiyon, secretary of Coimbatore Consumer Cause, wanted the political parties to cooperate to keep the city clean. “The law is common for all. Political parties must set an example in keeping the city clean. If they do this, the public, several organisations, private individuals etc., will follow suit.”

According to him, a complete ban may be far-fetched. “The Collector, Corporation Commissioner and City Police Commissioner must hold a meeting with all political parties and inform them that no posters must be stuck on places that are meant for protection or beautification. They must be told that if the rule is violated, appropriate legal action will be taken under the Tamil Nadu Open Places (Prevention of Disfigurement) Act by authorities,” he added.