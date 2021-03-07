Efforts on to nab accused in elephant killing case

The Forest Department is using the assistance of the Nilgiris district police in tracing 31-year-old M. Ricky Rayan, one of the three men responsible for throwing a fire-bomb on an elephant in the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (MTR), who has been absconding for the last one-and-a-half months.
Speaking to The Hindu, Field Director of MTR, K.K. Kaushal, said that Rayan, who along with his brother M. Raymond Dean, and another resident S. Prasath threw the fire-bomb at the elephant, had switched off his mobile phone and is on the run.
The other two men were arrested on January 22, after a video of the three men hurling a burning projectile at the elephant went viral on social media.
Deputy Director of MTR, L.C.S. Srikanth, said that it is proving to be a challenge for the Forest Department to trace the accused. “We are receiving inputs that he is being seen in other districts, but we are unable to trace and arrest him. So, we are using the help of the police,” said Mr. Srikanth.
Anticipatory bail which had been applied for by Ricky Rayan had earlier been rejected by an Ooty court. Officials added that efforts are continuing to book the two men, who are in judicial custody, under the Goondas Act.
