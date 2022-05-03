Efforts on to increase admissions in Tiruppur govt. schools, says CEO

The Department of School Education will focus on increasing admissions to the government schools across Tiruppur district in the upcoming academic year, said Chief Educational Officer (CEO) R. Ramesh on Tuesday.

Responding to media reports about a government primary school in Udumalpet having only one student studying in Class V, he said such government schools with less number of students would be identified to focus on increasing the admissions for the 2022-23 academic year. “Once the public examinations are completed, we will begin the works for this,” Mr. Ramesh said, adding that awareness campaigns and other programmes would be organised.

According to A. Sivakami, headmistress of Municipal Primary School on Palani Road within Udumalpet Municipality limits, the school has only one boy studying in Class V and that he is set to leave after the final exams. “Admissions had dipped particularly in the past two years after the COVID-19 lockdown,” she said.

The school had five classrooms and could accommodate over a hundred students, said Ms. Sivakami, who is also the lone teacher in the school as another teacher was recently transferred.