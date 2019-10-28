Efforts on to get GI tag for Thammampatti crafts work

At first glance, Thammampatti fits the description of any village in rural Tamil Nadu. But, the village has one of the highly skilled craftsmen in the country, who are into various types of wood carvings, which are even exported to the United States.

There are at least 100 artisans who have been into this profession. At least 20 awardees have been recognised with governments awards at the national, state and district level for their craftsmanship. They have also also been recognised by the state government with life-time achievement awards.

M. Ponnusamy, one of the senior most of artisan here said, “we have been into this occupation since our forefathers. They did wood carvings for temples and for temple chariots, the ‘vahanams.’

P. Sengotvel, president of Silpa Gramam Thammampatti Wood Carvers’ Artisans Welfare Association said, “our carvings are in demand in foreign countries as well but we do not get the recognition for our craftsmanship. Thammampatti wood carvings are known for its unique craftsmanship. The GI tag would make Thammampatti popular across the globe.”

N. Durairaj, a national awardee, said, “the wood carvings of Thammampatti are known for its craftsmanship. We have an uniqueness in our style and the images crafted by us are now used for pujas at various private silk showrooms.”

K. Sivashaktivel, who travels with his team to various places, especially private showrooms to create wood decor laments that there is lack of recognition for their craft. “Though we have highly skilled craftsmen, we are not recognised. Besides the economic benefits of GI tag, it is about recognition for our craftsmanship” he said.

C. Srinivasan, an artisan who had travelled to Russia almost a decade ago as part of a 10-member team to display Indian handicrafts said, “the GI tag is about recognition to our craftsmanship. Today, we are getting orders from many foreign countries through exporters but it is being sold as wood carvings from India in general and not as those from Thammampatti. If recognised, it would also help to change the face of the village as well.”

The craftsmen have been trying to get GI tag for their craft from 2014.