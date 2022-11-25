Edappadi K. Palaniswami to kickstart AIADMK fast in Coimbatore on Dec 2

November 25, 2022 04:43 pm | Updated 04:45 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Former Chief Minister and leader of the Opposition Edappadi K. Palaniswami will kickstart the fasting agitation by the AIADMK against the slow pace of work in Coimbatore on December 2, said former Minister S.P. Velumani, on Friday.

Talking to reporters after the meeting of party’s various units to review the arrangements for the fast, S.P. Velumani said that bad roads, property tax hike, electricity tariff hike and medicine shortage at the government hospitals were hitting the people hard. The rains had worsened the road conditions and efforts by the administration to re-lay the rain-battered roads were at a poor pace. Hence, the fasting agitation by the AIADMK.

When newspersons pointed out the remarks of the DMK functionaries accusing the AIADMK regime of being responsible for the sorry state of infrastructure, Mr. Velumani pointed out various welfare schemes and projects that are either being inaugurated or getting ready for inauguration and said that people were aware of all this.