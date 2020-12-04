ED raids are an attempt to divert attention from farmers’ protest, alleges PFI

Coimbatore district unit of the Popular Front of India (PFI) alleged that the Thursday’s raids by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in places linked to the organisation across the country were to divert the attention from the continuing mass protests by farmers.
It also alleged that the BJP-led Central Government controlled by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh was also targeting PFI for its support to the farmers who are protesting against the newly implemented farm laws.
Condemning the raids, members of the PFI led by Coimbatore district president M.I. Abdul Hakeem, secretaries A. Abdul Rahman and K. Mujeeb staged a protest in front of Ukkadam bus stand on Thursday afternoon.
Mr. Rahman said PFI would not stop its activities in fear of actions such as the raids. “PFI will continue to maintain its stand against the policies of the BJP Government that are not people friendly,” he said.
The police detained and removed 72 protesters. They were released on bail in the evening.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath